 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes with growth the last session of this week

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Friday's session with growth, and the total value of the transactions was 64.8 million RON (13 million euros).

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.75%, up to 15,285.36 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, appreciated by 0.70%, Agerpres informs.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.75%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, advanced 0.82%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, "gained" 0.69%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, rose by 0.82%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 0.01%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Banca Transilvania, with 20.9 million RON, Erste Group Bank AG - 7 million RON and Hidroelectrica - 5.9 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares of Sphera Franchise Group (+5.12%), Rompetrol Rafinare (+3.01%) and Impact Developer&Contractor (+2.77%).

At the opposite end, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Compa (-14.81%), Ropharma (-3.81%) and UCM Resita (-2.82%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.