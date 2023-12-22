Bucharest Stock Exchange closes with growth the last session of this week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Friday's session with growth, and the total value of the transactions was 64.8 million RON (13 million euros).

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.75%, up to 15,285.36 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, appreciated by 0.70%, Agerpres informs.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.75%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, advanced 0.82%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, "gained" 0.69%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, rose by 0.82%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 0.01%.On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Banca Transilvania, with 20.9 million RON, Erste Group Bank AG - 7 million RON and Hidroelectrica - 5.9 million RON.The best developments were registered by the shares of Sphera Franchise Group (+5.12%), Rompetrol Rafinare (+3.01%) and Impact Developer&Contractor (+2.77%).At the opposite end, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Compa (-14.81%), Ropharma (-3.81%) and UCM Resita (-2.82%).