Bucharest Stock Exchange closes with growth Wednesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Wednesday's session with growth, with the total value of the transactions reaching 34,203 million RON (6.879 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.20%, up to 15,315.66 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, appreciated by 0.19%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.23%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, advanced 0.63%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, "gained" 0.23%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, rose by 0.47%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up 0.015%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Banca Transilvania, with 3.645 million RON, Hidroelectrica - 5.029 million RON, and Fondul Proprietatea - 3.611 million euros.

The best developments were seen by the shares of Energopetrol (+14.59%), UCM Resita (+8.7%) and Altur (+5.06%).

At the opposite end, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Compa (-8.82%), Mecanica Fina (-2.74%) and Sphera Franchise Group (-2.62%).