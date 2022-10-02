 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange loses 2.88 billion RON in capitalization this week

BVB

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) lost 2.88 billion RON in capitalization, 1.65%, this week, and the value of share transactions decreased by 17.12 million RON ( -8.59%), compared to the previous week.

According to the data published by BVB, consulted by AGERPRES, the stock market capitalization reached 171.322 billion RON, in the period 26 - 30 September 2022, from 174.207 billion RON in the week of 19 - 23 September 2022.

Stock transactions generated a turnover of 182.071 million RON, down from 199.192 million RON, in the previous week.

The best trading day at BVB was Wednesday, September 28, when a turnover of 50.85 million RON was recorded, and the worst day, Thursday, September 29, with transactions worth 23.546 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 10,639.41 points.

OMV Petrom shares were the most liquid securities on the main segment of BVB, generating transactions of 66.19 million RON and a price increase of 0.48%.

In the top of the transactions are the shares of Banca Transilvania, with exchanges of 31.843 million RON (-4.57%) and the shares of Evergent Investments, with transactions worth 14.106 million RON (3.69%).

The most important increases in quotations were recorded by Romcarbon (+23.66%), Rompetrol Rafinare (+17.56%) and Mecanica Fina (+12.78%).

At the opposite end, important decreases were recorded by Armatura shares, with a decline of 14.68%, followed by those of Teraplast (-12.57%) and Aquila Part Prod (-12.18%). AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.