Bucharest Stock Exchange loses 2.88 billion RON in capitalization this week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) lost 2.88 billion RON in capitalization, 1.65%, this week, and the value of share transactions decreased by 17.12 million RON ( -8.59%), compared to the previous week.

According to the data published by BVB, consulted by AGERPRES, the stock market capitalization reached 171.322 billion RON, in the period 26 - 30 September 2022, from 174.207 billion RON in the week of 19 - 23 September 2022.

Stock transactions generated a turnover of 182.071 million RON, down from 199.192 million RON, in the previous week.

The best trading day at BVB was Wednesday, September 28, when a turnover of 50.85 million RON was recorded, and the worst day, Thursday, September 29, with transactions worth 23.546 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 10,639.41 points.

OMV Petrom shares were the most liquid securities on the main segment of BVB, generating transactions of 66.19 million RON and a price increase of 0.48%.

In the top of the transactions are the shares of Banca Transilvania, with exchanges of 31.843 million RON (-4.57%) and the shares of Evergent Investments, with transactions worth 14.106 million RON (3.69%).

The most important increases in quotations were recorded by Romcarbon (+23.66%), Rompetrol Rafinare (+17.56%) and Mecanica Fina (+12.78%).

At the opposite end, important decreases were recorded by Armatura shares, with a decline of 14.68%, followed by those of Teraplast (-12.57%) and Aquila Part Prod (-12.18%). AGERPRES