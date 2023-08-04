Bucharest Stock Exchange mixed at Friday's close

The Bucharest stock market closed mixed on Friday, with trades amounting to 34.59 million RON (6.98 million euros).

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, dropped 0.17 percent to 13,111.25 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares lost 0.18 percentage points.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.13 percent lower, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK picked up 0.02 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went up 0.28 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG dipped 0.31 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market inched up 0.40 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Hidroelectrica with 6.42 million RON, followed by Fondul Proprietatea with 5.33 million RON worth of trading, and OMV Petrom with 3.73 million RON.

The best performing issuers were Societatea de Constructii Napoca (+11.84 percent), Comelf (+9.46 percent), and Electromagnetica (+5.20 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Conted (-14.37 percent), Condmag (-10 percent), and Carbochim (-8.64 percent).