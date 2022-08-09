Bucharest Stock Exchange mixed at Monday's close

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session with almost all indices down and the value of transactions standing at 31.8 million RON (6.4 million euros).

The main BET index went up 0.07%, to 12,588.91 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, has a decline of 0.07%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks stagnated, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks lost 0.65% of its value, Agerpres.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session down 0.13%, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, increased 0.44%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies went up 0.02%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were OMV Petrom, with 11.073 million RON, followed by those of Fondul Proprietatea, which generated exchanges worth 7.07 million RON, and BRD Groupe Societe Generale shares - 3.34 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Comelf, up 9.93%, mecanica Ceahlau (up 4.62%) and Promateris (+3.91%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Condmag (-6.67%), Compa (-3.85%) and Bittnet Systems (-2.89%).