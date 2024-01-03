Bucharest Stock Exchange opens 2024 first trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session higher on all indices, with turnover of 4.063 million lei (816,844 euros) after the first 30 minutes of trading.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.28%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, registered an increase of 0.26%.

At the same time, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.30%, while the benchmark for investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated 0.20%.

The SIF's BET-FI index was up 0.66%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, appreciated 0.49%.According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by UCM Resita (+14.12%), Alumil Rom Industry (+2.86%) and Fondul Proprietatea (1.34%).On the other hand, Sinteza (-4%), IAR SA Brasov (-2.17%) and Santierul Naval Orsova (-1.85%) were down.