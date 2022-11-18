Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened upwards on Friday, with transactions of 2.31 million RON (468,748 euros), carried out in the first 40 minutes from the start of the session.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 0.30%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from the BSE, appreciated by 0.34%, told Agerpres.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.20%, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK gained 0.07 %.

The BET-FI index of SIFs registered an increase of 0.10%, and the BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.14%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down 0.53%.

According to BVB information, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by SIF Hotels (+14.13%), Romcab (+14.10%) and Societatea de Constructii Napoca (+11.79%).

On the other hand, Rompetrol Well Services (-3.01%), Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (-1.98%) and Bittnet Systems (-1.68%) shares were down.