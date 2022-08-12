 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session with 9.7 million RON worth of transactions

bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's trading session upwards, with 9.74 million RON (1.98 million euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trading.

The most traded titles were Banca Transilvania, which registered trades worth 3.08 million RON, Fondul Proprietatea - 1.1 million RON and Nuclearelectrica - over 810,000 RON.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, gained 0.20 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.19 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers went up by 0.18 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK also went up 0.19 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went down 0.24 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG gained 0.26 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market went up 0.24 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Impact Developer&Contractor (2.25%), Nuclearelectrica (1.67 percent) and Aquila Part Prod Com (1.54%).

On the other hand, the issuers on a downward trend were Transelectrica (-1.86 percent), Compa (-0.85 percent) and Digi (-0.52%).AGERPRES

