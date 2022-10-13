 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher Thursday's session

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session higher on all indices, with transactions of 445,854 lei (90,259 euros), carried out in the first half hour after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 0.23%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the BVB, appreciated by 0.22%, told Agerpres.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.21%, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK gained 0.18%.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered an increase of 0.32%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.15%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 0.02%.

According to BVB information, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Aquila Part Prod Com (+5.40%), Vrancart (+3.34%) and Alro (+1.87%).

On the other hand, Socep (-1.67%), Alumil Rom Industry (-0.96%) and Biofarm (-0.70%) were down.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.