Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher Tuesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange opened Tuesday's session higher on all indices, with the total value of transactions in the first half of hour standing at 4.117 million RON (827,807 euros).

The main BET index recorded showing the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies recorded an increase of 0.18%, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 stocks on the Stock Exchange, rose by 0.22%.

The broad blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.19%, while the SIF index BET-FI rose 0.32%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, increased by 0.24%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, increased by 0.15%.

On the Regulated Market, the highest increases were recorded by UCM Resita (+14.17%), Socept (+6.43%) and Comcm Constanta (+6.25%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Ves (-13.56%), Bermas (-11.59%) and Artego (-4.44%).

