Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher Wednesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's session higher on all indices, with transactions of 1.1 million lei (234,995 euros), carried out in the first half hour after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 0.48%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from the BVB, appreciated by 0.46%, told Agerpres.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.40%, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK gained 0.26 %.

The BET-FI index of SIFs registered an increase of 0.05%, and the BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.44%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 0.16%.

According to BVB information, Romcarbon (+2.79%), Electrica (+2.77%) and One United Properties (+1.30%) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Orsova Shipyard (-4.50%), Turbomecanica (-1.90%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (-1.70%) were in decline.