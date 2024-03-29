Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's trading session higher, with turnover at 8.06 million lei (1.6 million euros) half an hour after the start of trading.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.22%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, was up 0.20%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks advanced 0.15%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, was up 0.02%.

The SIF's BET-FI index of SIFs was down 0.03% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy an utilities companies, rose 0.40%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Armatua (+6.94%), Altur (+4%) and Rompetrol Rafinare (+3.42%).

On the other hand, the shares of Energopetrol (-12.80%), UCM Resita (-8.40%) and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-2.44%) were down.