Bucharest Stock Exchange opens in the red on Friday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's trading session in the red, and the BET, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, recorded a depreciation of 1.10 percent after the first 30 minutes of trading.

The BET-Plus index, which tracks the top liquid 37 shares at the BVB, decreased by 1.06 percent, and the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped by 1.63 percent. BET-NG, the index of the ten companies in the energy and utility sector, noted a decrease of 0.75 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers decreased by 1.17 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK lost 1.63 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was down 0.92 percent.

According to the BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Aerostar (+3.05 percent), Rompetrol Well Services (+2.34 percent) and Bittnet Systems (+1.73 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Biofarm (-4.4 percent), SSIF BRK Financial Group (-3.7 percent) and Sphera Franchise Group (-3.46 percent). AGERPRES

