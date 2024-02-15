Bucharest Stock Exchange opens lower on Thursday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session lower, with turnover at 5.57 million lei (1.12 million euros), 40 minutes after the start of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded a depreciation of 0.12%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, fell 0.11%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks declined 0.13%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, lost 0.18% of its value.

The SIF's BET-FI index was down 0.20% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, dropped 0.26%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by COMCM Constanta (+14.38%), Vrancart (+2.94%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (+1.09%).

On the other hand, the shares of UCM Resita (-5.16%), One United Properties (-1.57%) and Santierul Naval Orsova (-0.72%) were down.