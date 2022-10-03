Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange opened Monday's session with growth on most indices, and the value of the transactions made in the first hour amounted to 2.3 million RON (469,145 euros).

The BET index, which shows the evolution of the 16 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.42%, the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BSE, rose by 0.52%, while that the BET-FI index of SIFs depreciated by 0.8%. BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, recorded an appreciation of 0.12%, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, opened with a 0.24% increase, and the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, recorded a decline of 0.14 %.

Chimcomplex (9.27%), Condmag (9.09%) and Turism, Hotels, Restaurants Marea Neagra (3.78%) registered the largest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Erste Group Bank (-2.82%), Evergent Investments (-2.77%) and Rompetrol Well Services (-2.07%) were down.