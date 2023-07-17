Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session in the green.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's session with growth on all indices, with transactions of 16.12 million RON (3.26 million euros), carried out 50 minutes after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated by 0.31%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BVB, opened with an increase of 0.29% .

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 0.28%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, rose by 0, 35%

The BET-FI index of SIFs appreciated by 0.17%, and BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.30%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 0.57%.

According to BVB information, Socep (+14.56%), Transport Trade Services (+5.03%) and Zentiva (+2.97%) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of SIF Hotels (-8%), Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-4.86%) and Impact Developer&Contractor (-3.87%) were down.