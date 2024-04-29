Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's meeting with growth, and turnover amounted to 3.9 million RON (785,359 euros) after 30 minutes from the start of transactions, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.48%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BVB, was up by 0.46% .

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, rose by 0.41%, while the performance benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0.33%.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered an advance of 0.24%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.56%.

According to the BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Energopetrol (+14.04%), Artego (+8.05%) and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+3.50%).

On the other hand, the shares of Condmag (-14.29%), Ropharma (-3.59%) and STK Emergent (-2.99%) were in decline.