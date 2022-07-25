 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session mixed

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session with mixed results and 1.3 million RON (264,681 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 50 minutes after the start of the trading session.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, went up 0.01% percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares decreased 0.01 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers dropped 0.04 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK lost 0.14%.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went down 0.47 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG gained 0.16 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 0.23 percent.

According to BVB, the largest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Condmag (7.69%), Socep (5.7%) and Romcab (4.21%).

On the other hand, decreases were registered in the shares of Carbochim (-8.76%), Turbomecanica (-3.88%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (-1.69%).AGERPRES

