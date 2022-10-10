Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's trading session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's session down, with transactions of 5.5 million lei (1.1 million euro), carried out in the first 40 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 stocks on the Stock Exchange declined by 0.58 percent, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a 0.54 percent drop, told Agerpres.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded a decline by 0.51pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK lost 0.46pct.

On the other hand, the BET-FI index of the SIFs registered an increase of 0.75pct.

The BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, declined by 0.77pct, whereas the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, declined by 0.58pct.

According to the BVB information, Rompetrol Rafinare (+6.34pct), Vrancart (+6pct) and Rompetrol Well Services (+4.26pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-14.50pct), Teraplast (-3.36pct) and Turbomecanica (-3.25pct) were down.