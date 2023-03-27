Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's session higher, with transactions of 2.5 million RON (514,394 EUR), carried out in the first 30 minutes into the trading session.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 stocks on the Stock Exchange increased by 0.27 pct, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a 0.26 pct increase, told Agerpres.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded an advance of 0.07 pct, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK went up 0.11 pct.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies gained 0.94 pct and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.36 pct.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, opened down 0.64 pct.

According to BVB, Carbochim (+4.52 pct), Fondul Deschis de Investitii ETF BET Patria Tradeville (+3.24pct) and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+2.04pct).

Conversely, the issuers on a downward trend were Ropharma (-2.62 pct), Transilvania Investments Alliance (-1.75pct) and Impact Developer&Contractor (-1.71 pct).