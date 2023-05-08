 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's trading session higher

bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's session higher, with transactions of 2.53 million RON (514,493 EUR), carried out 30 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index increased by 0.10 percent up to 12,320.52 points, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a 1.06 percent increase, told Agerpres.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded an increase by 0.96pct, while the BET-FI index of the SIFs went up 0.13pct.

The the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK registered an increase of 0.61pct and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.79pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, decreased by 0.57pct.

According to the BVB information, Romcab (+3.64pct), BRD (+2.33pct) and Banaca Transilvania (+2.27pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of the UCM Resita (-2.31pct), the Electroaparataj (-1.63pct) and Conted (-61.49pct) were down.

