Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened with growth on all indices on Thursday, with transactions of 5.68 million RON (1.15 million euros), carried out in the first hour after the start of the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 0.81%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BSE, appreciated by 0.80%.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.71%, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK gained 0.58 %.

The BET-FI index of SIFs registered an increase of 0.13%, and the BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.83%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 0.04%.

According to BVB information, AAGES (+6.54%), Comelf (+5.84%) and Alro (+4.23%) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, Romcab (-6.25%), One United Properties (-2.17%) and Mecanica Ceahlau (-1.59%) shares fell.