Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's session with growth on almost all indices, and turnover amounted to 4.87 million RON (981,081.03 euros) 30 minutes after the start of transactions.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 1.39%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BSE, registered an increase of 0.01% .

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.02%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0.04%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs is the only one that opened down by 0.24%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.17%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were registered by UCM Resita (+14.49%), COMCM Constanta (+14.29%) and Bermas (+5.69%).

On the other hand, the shares Prefab (-10.11%), Casa de Bucovina-Club de Munte (-5.76%) and Carbochim (-3.27%) were down.