Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's session with growth on most indices, and turnover amounted to 9.85 billion RON (1.98 million euros) one hour after the start of transactions, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.30%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BVB, recorded an increase of 0.25% .

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.23%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0.06%.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a depreciation of 0.54%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.27%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of the shares were recorded by Compania Energopetrol (+14.52%), Casa de Bucovina-Club de Munte (+14.13%) and Altur (+1.89%).

On the other hand, Comelf (-14.88%), Sinteza (-8.44%) and Ropharma (-4.04%) shares fell.