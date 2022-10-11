Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's session downwards, and the BET-index which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 companies registered a 0.41 percent drop in the first 30 minutes after the start of operations.

The BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.41 percent drop, whereas the BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a decline of 0.36 percent. The BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, was down by 0.21 percent, told Agerpres.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded a decline by 0.39 percent, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK lost 0.44 percent.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down 0.01 percent.

The total value of transactions amounted to 4.51 million lei (914,049 euro).

According to BVB information, UCM Resita (+14.79pct), Turism Felix (+6.02pct) and Rompetrol Well Services (+3.81pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-10.71pct), Turbomecanica (-9.62pct) and Alro (-2.29pct) were down.