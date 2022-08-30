Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's session lower, with transactions worth 1.746 million lei (358,659 euros), carried out in the first half hour after the start of trading operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, depreciated 0.06%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from BVB, decreased 0.06%, told Agerpres.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks was down 0.12%, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK was up 0.10%.

The BET-FI index of investment companies - SIFs opened 0.12% higher, and the BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, lost 0.82%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated 0.28%.

According to BVB information, Altur (5.43%), Aquila Part Prod (3.49%) and Transport Trade Services (3.40%) recorded the biggest increases in the stock value.

On the other hand, the stocks of Impact Developer&Contractor (-4.44%), Electroaparataj (-3.13%) and Cemacon (-1.36%) were in decline.