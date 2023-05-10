Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's session in the green.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's session with growth on all indices, with transactions of 2.727 million RON (554,428 euros), carried out in the first 30 minutes after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated by 0.40%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BVB, opened with an increase of 0.39% .

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an advance of 0.37%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0, 31%

The BET-FI index of SIFs was up by 0.08%, and the BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.56%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 0.11%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Artego (+4.62%), Safetech Innovation (+3.95%) and Patria Bank (+2.94%).

At the opposite end, the shares of Chimcomplex SA Borzesti (-3.03%), Biofarm (-2.39%) and Transilvania Investment Alliance (-1.63%) were in decline.