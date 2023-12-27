Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's session with growth, and turnover amounted to 4.15 million RON (836,242 euros) after 40 minutes from the start of transactions.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.26%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BSE, recorded an increase of 0.25% , agerpres reports.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.26%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0.26%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was up by 0.37%, and BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.26%.According to BVB data, Rpharma (+2.97%), Zentiva (+2.86%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (+2.01%) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.On the other hand, the shares of Compa (-10.43%), UCM Resita (-5.07%) and Romcab (-2.91%) were in decline.