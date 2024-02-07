Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's session with growth on most indices, and turnover amounted to 6.73 million RON (1.35 million euros) 30 minutes after the start of transactions.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded an appreciation of 0.03%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BSE, recorded an increase of 0.02% .

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.01%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0.11%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs opened down by 0.45%, and BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.04%.

According to BVB data, CMCM SA Constanta (+14.84%), UCM Resita (+14.56%) and Transelectrica (+1.35%) recorded the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, Rompetrol Rafinare (-3.05%), ROMCAB (-2.5%) and Lion Capital (-1.96%) were down.