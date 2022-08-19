Bucharest stock market opens higher on Friday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise, and with 2.1 million RON (430,816 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.08 percent, while the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares inched up 0.09 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers dipped 0.04 percent, and the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK lost 0.20 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies lost 0.38 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG decreased 0.33 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market gained 0.15 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Alumil Rom Industry (1.14 percent), Banca Transilvania (0.93 percent) and Rompetrol Well Services (0.56 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a downward trend were Evergent Investments (-2.76 percent), SIF Banat Crisana (-1.57 percent) and Electrica (-1.15 percent).