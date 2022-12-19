Bucharest stock market opens higher on Monday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 30 minutes into business, the turnover stood at 1.7 million RON (349,735 euros).

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 16 companies, increased slightly by 0.17 per cent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares also increased slightly by 0.19 percent.The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers opened 0.16 percent up, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK advanced 0.10 percent.The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies picked up 0.20 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.31 percent.According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Dafora (+6.45 percent), Electroarges (6.04 percent) and Impact (4.72 percent).Conversely, the issuers on a downward trend were Alro (-2.53 percent), Rompetrol Well Services (-1.68 percent), and Santierul Naval Orsova (-1.20 percent).