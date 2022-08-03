Bucharest stock market opens in the green on Friday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session upwards, with 1.99 million RON (407,790 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 35 minutes after the start of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.34 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.32 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers rose 0.26 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.21 percent, Agerpres.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies inched up 0.06 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.67 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market went up 0.50 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Vrancart (1.85 percent), Electrica (1.44 percent) and Biofarm (1 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a downward trend were Electromagnetica (-2.31 percent) and Transilvania Investments Alliance (-1.82 percent).