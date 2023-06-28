Bucharest stock market opens in the green on Wednesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and a turnover of 4.78 million RON (965,047 euros) 45 minutes into business.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, picked up 0.50 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.44 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers opened 0.39 percent up, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK advanced 0.44 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped 0.23 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.60 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market picked up 0.30 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Altur (+8.42 percent), Carbochim (+4.32 percent) and Prefab (+3.36 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were SIF Hoteluri (-14,81 percent), the Orsova Shipyard (-4.27 percent) and Chimcomplex (-4.01 percent).