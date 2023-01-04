Bucharest stock market sees almost 35 ml RON worth of trades in Wednesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session with almost all indices in the green and 34.97 million RON (7.09 million euros) worth of transactions.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.43 percent to 12,065.04 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.44 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.31 percent higher, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK advanced 0.52 percent, Agerpres informs.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped 0.55 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.27 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market picked up 0.73 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were OMV Petrom with roughly 7.43 million RON worth of trading, followed by BRD - Groupe Societe Generale which generated trades worth 4.89 million RON, and Banca Transilvania with 4.32 million RON.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were Dafora (+9.68 percent), COMCM SA (+6.16 percent), and Impact Developer&Contractor (+5.19 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Altur (-14.71 percent), Carbochim (-12.28 percent), and the Orsova Shipyard (-5.20 percent).