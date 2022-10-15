Bucharest stocks close back on the rise on week's last trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session with all indices on the rise, after four trading session down, and 26.5 million RON (5.4 million euros) worth of transactions.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 1.18 percent, to 10,670.83 points and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 1.12 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers advanced 1.05 percent, while BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies gained 1.33 percent, Agerpres informs.

The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK went up 1.02 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.57 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 0.96 percent.

The most traded shares on the Regulated Market were those of Banca Transilvania, with 3.6 million RON, followed by Fondul Proprietatea, which generated exchanges worth almost 2.3 million RON, and of OMV Petrom - 2 ,2 million RON.

The best performing issuers were UCM Resita (+14.11 percent), Condmag (+11.11 percent) and Romcarbon (+10.63 percent).

Conversely, the most important decreases were recorded by Chimcomplex (-3.74 percent), Altur (-1.79 percent) and Biofarm (-1.74 percent).