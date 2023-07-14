Bucharest stocks close in the green Friday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the last session of the week with growth on all indices, and the value of exchanges was 148.69 million RON (30.08 million euros), of which 144.25 million RON (29 .18 million euros) were transactions with shares.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.75 pct, up to 13,061.38 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.73 pct.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.74 pct, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, gained 0.44 pct.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, closed the session up by 0.64 pct, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.76 pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, rose by 1.30 pct.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Hidroelectrica, with 86.05 million RON, followed by Fondul Proprietatea, with exchanges worth 14.47 million RON, and those of Banca Transilvania, with 6.99 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Socep (+14.49 pct), Sinteza (+10.63 pct) and Artego (+5.81 pct).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Prefab (-7.47 pct), Promateris (-4.67 pct) and UCM Resita (-2.56 pct).

Hidroelectrica company debuted on July 12 on the Regulated Market of BVB and started trading under the symbol H2O. Hidroelectrica successfully concluded the largest initial public offering ever made on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, in an operation that attracted a total of 9.28 billion RON (1.87 billion euros).

The price per share set in the IPO was 104 RON (21 euros), which gives the company a capitalization of 46.77 billion RON (9.45 billion euros).

On Friday, Hidroelectrica shares were traded at a price that varied between a maximum of 112 RON and a minimum of 111 RON, the opening price being 111 RON