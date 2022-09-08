 
     
Bucharest stocks close Thursday's session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the trading session on Thursday with a decrease, and the value of the transactions amounted to 43.751 million RON (8.983 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.29%, up to 11,894.18 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.28%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, closed up by 0.03%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 2.07%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 0.80%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.87%, told Agerpres.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, decreased by 0.20%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of OMV Petrom, with 6.384 million RON, followed by Fondul Proprietatea's securities, which generated exchanges worth 2.389 million RON, and those of Transilvania Bank, with 2.077 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares of Altur (+7.27%), Erste Group Bank (+5.04%) and Electroarges (+4.28%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Conted (-11.19%), Impact Developer&Contractor (-1.88%) and Transelectrica (-1.63%).

