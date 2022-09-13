Bucharest stocks rise at Tuesday's session opening

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session upbeat and 30 minutes into business the turnover stood at 1.776 million RON (362,203 euros).

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, picked up 0.20 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares also gained 0.18 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers opened 0.14 percent up, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.20 percent, told Agerpres.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dropped 0.23 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.33 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 0.33 percent.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Rompetrol Rafinare (3.31 percent), Antibiotice (1.94) and Biofarm (1.72 percent).

Conversely, the top three fallers were Prefab (-11.02 percent), Comelf (-7.69 percent), and Artego (-3.85 percent).