Bucharest stocks win 5.51 billion RON in capitalisation this week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) earned 5.51 billion RON in capitalization, 3.2%, this week, and the value of transactions with shares decreased by 19.68%, compared to the previous week.

According to the data published by BVB, consulted by AGERPRES, the market capitalization reached 176.833 billion RON, between 3 and 7 October 2022, from 171.322 billion RON in the week of 26 to 30 September 2022.Transactions with shares generated a turnover of 146.226 million RON, down from 182.071 million RON in the previous week.The best trading day at BVB was Monday, October 3rd, when there was a turnover of 68.930 million RON, and the worst day, Friday, October 7, with a transaction value of 11.208 million RON.The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 10,908.72 points.One United Properties shares were the most liquid securities on the main segment of BSE, generating transactions of 52.698 million lei and an increase in the price by 4.64%.In the top of the transactions are also the securities of Banca Transilvania, with exchanges of 27.110 million RON (4.79%) and the shares of OMV Petrom, with transactions of 17.140 million RON (3.11%).The most important increases in quotations were registered by the shares of Chimcomplex (+28.48%), Teraplast (+21.46%) and Promateris (+17.19%).At the opposite pole, important decreases were recorded by Rompetrol Well Services shares, with a decline of 39.28%, followed by those of ComCm (-14.77%) and Condmag (-9.09%).