Bucharest to host 12th edition of Eurosfat Forum on 15-18 May

The 12th edition of the Eurosfat Forum will take place on 15-18 May in Bucharest and will include 72 debate sessions with 200 speakers, informs the Representation of the European Commission in Romania.

This year, the event takes on an international dimension with the Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy which will take place for the first time in Eastern Europe.

"The Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy is a participatory conference that annually attracts over 500 participants from more than 60 countries, organised by civil society organisations in partnership with local institutions. In Romania, the conference will be hosted by Europuls - Centre of European Expertise, the NGO Democracy International, the Bucharest City Hall, the University of Bucharest and the Swiss Democracy Foundation. The event is sponsored by the European Parliament, the European Commission and the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU," says the source.

The central theme of the Global Democracy Forum will be built around the concept of "trust in democracy." Topics to be debated include: Romania's future in the EU (electoral debate with candidates for the European Parliamentary elections); exchange of best practices between mayors; participation of young people in national and European decision-making, technology and its influence on the media; trust in political representatives, institutions and media; the implications of the war in Ukraine and its consequences for Romania, Moldova, the Black Sea region; the future of security in the Black Sea region, as well as energy perspectives; the future of the cohesion policy and the development of European regions.

The full programme of the Forum is available at https://eurosfat.ro/2024. You can also register to take part in the Forum's activities there.

"The Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy, which has been held on five continents since 2008, will bring together in Bucharest a diverse global community of activists, decision-makers and experts who will address internationally significant issues closely related to direct democratic and civic participation rights. The event will devote considerable interest to the challenges democracy is facing in Romania, but also to global phenomena that are constantly reshaping the world we live in," the press release said.

Eurosfat is the largest annual European business forum in Romania. In 2022, it won the Charlemagne Youth Prize on a national level, an award given annually by the European Union to the best youth initiatives that contribute to bringing the EU closer to its citizens. Each of the previous editions welcomed over 600 participants, over 50 speakers, 30 sponsors and partners, says the source.