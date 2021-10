Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate is 16.5 cases per thousand population, a nick down from 16.51 the day before, the Public Health Directorate (DSP) informs on its website.

One month ago, on September 21, the COVID-19 incidence rate in Bucharest City was 2.91 per thousand population, according to DSP.

The COVID infection rate topped 6 cases per thousand population on September 29.