Bucharest's Mayor Firea calls on Gov't to apply "polluter pays" principle for polluting vehicles

captura TV
Gabriela Firea

General Mayor of Bucharest Gabriela Firea calls on the Government to apply the "polluter pays" principle for polluting vehicles.

"I demand that the Government apply 'the polluter pays' principle for polluting vehicles. I have taken a measure locally, the 'Oxygen' vignette, but if the Ministry of Environment does not take a measure at national level, the efficiency of combating national pollution will be reduced, it will refer only to Bucharest," Firea said in a press statement.

She also requests stepping up the works on Bucharest's Beltway and starting the works on the new Bucharest Beltway, which will make the connection between A1 and A2 motorways; the completion of the works on the M5 metro line and the start of the works on the M6 metro line and urgent modernization of three of the four heating plants.

She also calls for the efficient management of landfills which are okayed by the Environmental Agency and not by the Bucharest City Hall.

