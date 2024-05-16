Budget debts on some companies with state capital in insolvency, taken over by AAAS

The Government established on Thursday, by emergency ordinance, the legal framework through which the Authority for the Administration of State Assets (AAAS) takes over budget debts on some companies with majority and/or wholly state capital of strategic importance for the economy of Romania, which are administered by the National Fiscal Administration Agency (ANAF) and are in insolvency prevention or insolvency proceedings.

According to a Government's release, the measure of taking over the debts by AAAS aims at monitoring through a single institution, maximizing the recouping of debts, with beneficial results on the economic activity of these companies.

"This procedure will contribute to the collection of debts, simultaneously with the development of the economic activity of these companies, by attracting potential investors, and will have an important social impact, by keeping the jobs that are currently at risk. Concretely, AAAS takes over from ANAF budget debts - taxes, fees, fines and other revenues of the general consolidated budget, including accessories - on some companies with majority or full state capital. The debts will be calculated until the date of entry into force of the approved emergency ordinance, and after the takeover by ANAF, they will keep the same legal regime. In this respects, government decisions will be issued for each individual takeover", the press release states.

The debts taken over by AAAS will be removed from the ANAF records and implicitly, from the budget accounting, states the cited source.

At the same time, for the existing disputes and the procedures regulated by Law 85/2014, AAAS takes over all the rights and obligations of ANAF, and the previously completed documents remain valid.

ANAF will notify the debtors about the takeover of the debts by AAAS.