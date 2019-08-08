 
     
Budget revision, presented at first reading, to be adopted in Gov't's next meeting

The budget revision was presented at first reading at the Government meeting on Thursday and is to be adopted at the next meeting of the Executive, announced the spokesman of the Government, Nelu Barbu.

"The budgetary revision was presented at first reading in the Government meeting today. It is about the ordinance on the budget revision, namely the ordinance on the rectification of the state social insurance budget. Both documents were presented at first reading in the meeting, to be adopted at the next meeting," stated Nelu Barbu, at the end of the Government meeting.

