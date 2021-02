Budget2021 - Joint budget-finance committees approve STS budget

The budget of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) for 2021 received, on Thursday, the approval of the joint budget-finance committees of Parliament, with 41 votes cast "in favour".

The budget proposal for 2021 in the case of STS is 622,198,000 lei (budget appropriations), by 9.80pct less compared to the preliminary execution for 2020. The project for the current year also includes commitment appropriations of 868,301,000 lei, by 24.54pct more than last year.