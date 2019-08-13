Bukovina Museum - institution of national importance

The Government adopted on Monday's sitting a decision on granting the title of museum of national importance to the Bukovina Museum, informs a release of the Culture and National Identity Ministry (MCIN), posted on Tuesday on the website of the institution.

"The reason behind the issuance of this normative act and, implicitly, of the recognition of the Bukovina Museum as being of national importance is the fact that there are unique collections at national level in the museum's heritage, including the Princely Fortress of Suceava, a representative historic monument for our history, as well as unique collections within the Museum of Natural Sciences (...)," the quoted source mentions.

According to the MCIN, the Bukovina Museum's activities are research, the acquisition, the conservation, the restoration and the capitalisation of the national and universal cultural heritage, related to man and his environment, to history, art, ethnography, the sciences of nature, planetary-astronomy, with the social role of knowledge, education and leisure.