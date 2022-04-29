Bulgarian PM Petkov's initial visit schedule, delayed

The initially announced schedule of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's visit to Romania today will be delayed until after 16:00hrs, according to the Romanian government, Agerpres reports.

Petkov was initially scheduled to call on the Romanian Government House at 11:30hrs.The two prime ministers will have private and public talks, with the participation of European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean, who will also attend the signing ceremony of an agreement between the national governments of Romania and Bulgaria on opening a ferryboat check point on the Romanian - Bulgarian state border.At the end of the talks, the three officials will hold a joint news conference.Petkov will also be welcomed by Romania's President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dincu is scheduled to meet his Bulgarian counterpart Dragomir Zakov, who accompanies Petkov on his Romanian tour, at the Defence Ministry.The Defence Ministry also announced that, for objective reasons, the meeting between the two ministers will take place later than [previously announced.