Bus catches fire on DN 1 in Azuga

Prahova firefighters were asked to intervene on Monday morning to put out a fire that broke out on a bus on DN 1, in Azuga, Prahova County.

According to the Prahova Emergency Management Inspectorate, 40 people have reportedly evacuated themselves. The bus was driving to Arad.Three firefighting crews and an ambulance were called at the scene.The Prahova County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) says the event took place on DN 1, at km 135, with traffic in the area being blocked on both directions of the road.According to IPJ, there were 46 people in the bus.