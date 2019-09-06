Buzau: Military ceremony celebrating memory of sublieutenant Polschi Alexandru Ciprian-Stefan, who died on duty in Afghanistan

A military ceremony was organised on Friday at the 2nd Infantry Division "Getica", to celebrate the memory of sublieutenant Polschi Alexandru Ciprian-Stefan, who died on duty in Afghanistan.

Participating in the ceremony were command representatives of the 2nd Infantry Division "Getica", of the 47th Communications and Informatics Battalion "General Nicolae Petrescu" and the 200th Support Battalion "Istrita."

The soldier's former comrades held a moment of silence for him and remembered his military career.

"He carried out his mission with dignity and honour, appreciated by his colleagues, chiefs and partners in the coalition. This wasn't his first mission, he had missions before in 2016 and 2018. During these missions, he showed a special interest in his professional training," lieutenant colonel Mihai Buzatu, second-in-command at the UM 01847, 52nd Special Operations Battalion, said.

The hero Polschi Alexandru Ciprian-Stefan was born in the Buzau Municipality and he was a driver of a radio station vehicle belonging to the 52nd Special Operations Battalion "Baneasa-Otopeni." He had been in mission in the Aghanistan theatre of operations since July 22 this year, as a driver of the NATO Special Operations Command in Kabul.

On Thursday, September 5, while on an administrative mission, the soldier lost his life in an explosion of a car bomb, close to the Green Zone in the capital city of Afghanistan, while driving a car of the army.

He was 38 of age, married with two children. He had been an employee of the Ministry of National Defence since 2004 and he was on his third mission in Afghanistan.

Polschi Alexandru Ciprian-Stefan was posthumously advanced to sublieutenant and decorated by the Romanian President with the National Order of the Start of Romania, in Rank of Knight, with war insignia.

The Minister of National Defence, Gabriel Les, signed the order on the advancement to sublieutenant of Polschi and forwarded to the Romanian President the proposal to grant him also the National Order of the Start of Romania in Rank of Knight, with war insignia.

The decoration was granted "as a token of gratitude and appreciation for his exceptional devotion and spirit of sacrifice proven in his mission in the theatre of operations in Afghanistan, where he lost his life while on duty," according to a press release of the Presidential Administration.