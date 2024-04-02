BVB closes Tuesday's session on trades of over RON 65 million

The Bucharest Stock Exchange reported trades of RON 65.097 million (EUR 13.096 million) on Tuesday, including RON 57.723 million (EUR 11.613 million) in share trades.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks was down 0.02%, to 17,022.84 points, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 43 most liquid BVB stocks went up 0.01%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks went up 0.03%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.29%.

The BET-FI index of financial intermediation stocks decreased by 0.31%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, decreased by 0.50%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was down 0.26%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania, with RON 12.223 million in trades, followed by Hidroelectrica, which generated trades worth RON 7.846 million, and OMV Petrom, with trades of RON 7.784 million.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Armatura (+14.55%), Comelf (+9.35%), and Condmag (+7.69%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Mecanica Ceahlau (-9.09%), Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-6.57%), and Electromagnetica (-4.96%)